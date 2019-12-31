A Plaquemine man was killed in a head-on collision Monday afternoon in Iberville parish, State Police reported.
Shortly before 12:30 p.m., 29-year-old Storm McNelis of Robert was traveling on Belleview Road in a GMC Sierra, according to State Police spokesman Trooper Taylor Scrantz. For unclear reasons, McNelis crossed the center-line into the opposing lane, striking a Nissan Frontier driven by 79-year-old Millard Kelley of Plaquemine.
Although Kelley was properly restrained at the time of the crash, he sustained serious injuries and died in a local hospital. McNelis also sustained serious injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Scrantz said impairment is unknown but routine toxicology samples were taken from both drivers for analysis. The crash remains under investigation, he said, and charges may be pending.