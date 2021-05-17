A former detective with the Baton Rouge Police Department faces his third arrest in recent months — this time for lying in police reports — amid an ongoing corruption probe into the entire narcotics division, officials announced Monday.

Jason Acree resigned from the department earlier this month following his second arrest. He was expected to turn himself in later that afternoon on the following new charges: making false statements in an affidavit, perjury, maintaining false public records and malfeasance in office.

He was previously arrested for possession with intent to distribute marijuana and obstruction of justice.

The announcement about his impending third arrest came Monday, when Police Chief Murphy Paul called a press conference to update local media on the investigation and reassure the public that his administration is committed to rooting out corruption and sorting the good cops from the bad.

Since then, the narcotics division has been largely disbanded, with normal operations temporarily suspended. Two detectives were arrested and later resigned from the department, another remains on leave pending the results of a criminal investigation, and four narcotics supervisors — the highest ranking officers in the division, including its commander — were transferred to street patrols.

The first indication of possible corruption came in December when one narcotics detective, Jeremiah Ardoin, was arrested and accused of buying stolen electronics. While facing those charges, Ardoin accused his colleagues and supervisors of even more egregious misconduct. He said narcotics officers routinely stopped and searched Black people without probable cause, planted drugs on suspects and coerced prostitutes into setting up drug dealers.

He also accused Jason Acree, a fellow detective, of stealing marijuana from the evidence room. BRPD internal investigators were able to corroborate that claim, and Acree was arrested several weeks later on possession with intent to distribute marijuana and malfeasance in office.

Both Acree and Ardoin recently resigned from the department.

Meanwhile, an investigation is underway, including criminal and administrative probes in addition to a complete audit of division operations, according to BRPD officials.

That audit will include an examination of overtime spending practices among narcotics detectives. Payroll records indicate some detectives were padding their paychecks with massive amounts of overtime in the months leading up to the ongoing turmoil. The seven detectives accused of wrongdoing were clocking, on average, over 60 hours a week last year, some more than doubling their base salaries.

That payroll data, which was analyzed and presented in a recent Advocate article, adds to a growing pile of evidence that suggests the narcotics division operated largely in a bubble without much oversight — until the recent scandals came to light.

Paul had previously commented on the situation in recent interviews with The Advocate, but had not delivered public remarks to a wider audience until the press conference Monday.

He asked for patience and public trust, saying his investigators will leave no stone unturned.

Since taking office in 2018, Paul has repeatedly pledged to reform the department in hopes of mending fractured relationships with the Black community. His comments Monday were an extension of that message. He asked the citizens of Baton Rouge to place trust in his leadership, knowing his administration will do everything possible to weed out the bad apples at BRPD.