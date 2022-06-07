Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies are looking for two men and one 17-year-old in the slaying of a Donaldsonville man last week.

Donovan Starks, 21, of Gonzales; Johntez Ezeff, 21, of Donaldsonville; and the unnamed juvenile male are wanted each on second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and other counts, Sheriff Bobby Webre said in a statement Tuesday.

Sheriff's detectives have determined the trio was responsible in the slaying of Cedrick Mumphrey, who was found slain outside a home on West Second Street in Donaldsonville around 11:41 p.m. May 30, Webre said.

Mumphrey, 37, had multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to an area hospital, where he later died, deputies added.

Deputies did not identify a motive in the shooting.

Mumphrey's slaying was one of two in Donaldsonville last week. Bruce Miles, 54, was found shot on West 8th Street on June 2, three days after Mumphrey's death.

The two shootings were roughly six blocks apart in the same area of the city west of Bayou Lafourche.

Donovan Jackson, sheriff's spokesman, said investigators have not found a connection between the two shootings at this time. Detectives have not identified suspects in Miles' slaying, Jackson added.

In Mumphrey's slaying, Starks, Ezeff and the 17-year-old are also wanted on counts of illegal use of weapons, aggravated damage to property and simple criminal damage to property, deputies said.

The 17-year-old is wanted also on a count of illegal possession of a firearm by a juvenile.

Anyone with information that can help detectives locate the suspects can call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at (225) 621-4636 or by texting 847411 to the sheriff's anonymous tip line from any cellular device.

Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867) but must call Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers to receive a cash reward.