One person was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the ear after a shooting Tuesday morning on Interstate 10 near the Mall of Louisiana exit, authorities said.
East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services spokesman Mike Chustz said the victim was transported to the hospital. The incident occurred around 6 a.m.
The victim was shot in the ear and is expected to recover from their injuries, East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks said. She said the shooter and victim were in separate vehicles.
