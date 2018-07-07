Two men opened fire on a crowd of people in a Donaldsonville neighborhood early Saturday, wounding three of them and damaging several vehicles and a home, Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Bobby Webre said.
Deputies have not yet caught the two men, who they identified as 24-year-old Winston Foster and 20-year-old Travis Jones, Webre said in a news release.
Webre said Foster and Jones drove a white Honda Accord down St. Vincent Street near the intersection with Fifth Street and fired multiple shots at the group, which had been hanging out in front of a house.
Three people were shot and taken to a hospital. The three were listed in stable condition. Multiple cars and residences in the area were struck by bullets, according to the release.
Both Jones and Foster are expected to be booked on three counts of attempted first-degree murder, eight counts of aggravated damage to property, illegal use of a weapon, and possession of a firearm by convicted felon when they are captured, according to the news release.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 621-4636 or by texting 847411 to an anonymous tip line, or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP.