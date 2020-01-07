Police have made an arrest in a November homicide in the Tigerland area.
Donavon Jefferson, 31, of 8123 Skysail Drive, shot 41-year-old Derek Jones in a Tigerland apartment following an argument, BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said Tuesday. The incident took place Nov. 6 around 2 a.m. on Jim Taylor Drive.
When police arrived at the apartment, they saw shell casings and bullet holes in the front window, according to booking documents. Officers found Jones dead at the scene.
A witness told police that Jefferson, armed with a firearm, had confronted Jones at his apartment earlier in the evening about possibly stealing a friend's handgun, booking documents say. Jones then held Jefferson at gunpoint with a shotgun and handgun and disarmed him.
The documents say Jones took several other items from Jefferson before he forced him to leave. A second witness said Jefferson left the area, but later returned with two people to Jones' apartment; gunshots were heard moments later.
Jones was found in possession of three firearms at the scene of the shooting, documents say. A third witness also reported Jefferson confessed to killing Jones.
The Louisiana State Police Task Force brought in Jefferson for questioning Tuesday after receiving a CrimeStoppers tip, McKneely said. Though booking documents show Jefferson denied involvement in the shooting and said he wasn't present in Tigerland at the time of the incident, his phone records place him in the area around the time of the homicide.
Jefferson was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a count of second-degree murder.
This is a developing story. More details to come.