Ascension Parish Sheriff's deputies have arrested a Donaldsonville man in a killing near Highway 3089 and Highway 70 last month, according to a press release.
Deputies arrived near the intersection shortly after midnight on Oct. 19 and found 35-year-old Brandon Turner dead in his vehicle, the release said. A passenger was brought to a nearby hospital and treated for injuries.
On Friday, deputies said they arrested 21-year-old Trae Muse and booked him on counts of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, aggravated criminal damage to property, assault by drive-by shooting and aggravated second-degree battery.
He was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail, where no bond has been set yet.