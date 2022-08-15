Baton Rouge police said Monday that a man killed in the parking lot of a Plank Road convenience store was shot multiple times during an argument with another man.
Jeremy Williams, 35, of Arcadia Street, was shot just before 4 p.m. Sunday, police said. The coroner's office was called to the scene.
The shooting occurred in the parking lot of the Save More Convenience Store in the 4600 block of Plank Road, police said. The store is near Plank Road's intersection with Evangeline Street.
Baton Rouge has had more than five dozen homicides this year. Police asked that anyone knowing anything about Sunday's shooting call the agency's violent crimes unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.