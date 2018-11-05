Interstate 12 westbound was closed for almost an hour Monday afternoon after a man climbed onto an overhead sign near the Airline Highway exit and refused to come down.
Authorities responded to the scene around 2:30 p.m. and shut down the interstate, diverting traffic onto Sherwood Forest Boulevard. Police said then that resources were headed to the scene to help the man on the sign.
Less than an hour later — after dangling for several minutes, sometimes by one hand — the man climbed down and dismounted.
He appeared uninjured and was transferred to a local hospital for evaluation, Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said.
The interstate reopened before 3:30 p.m.
