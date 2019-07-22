A woman suspected of killing a man Sunday night in Denham Springs was found dead in Zachary from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound Monday morning, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.
Jacqueline Danyell Rosaya was found around 6:30 a.m. in the 5000 block of E Central Avenue.
Ronald Cyrus, II, 26, of Baton Rouge was killed around 8 p.m. Sunday on Pinecrest Drive in Denham Springs, Livingston Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Lori Steele said.
Cyrus and Rosaya were married, according to the Steele.
Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Lori Steele said as of early Monday afternoon, deputies were still determining a motive for the murder.
Both suspect and victim appear to have little criminal history. Cyrus had a 2015 charge for domestic abuse battery against a pregnant girlfriend, who wasn't Rosaya, but prosecutors dropped the case after two years at the girlfriend's request.
21st Judicial District Attorney's Office spokeswoman Autumn Payton said the case file shows Cyrus completed a domestic violence program, consisting of 27 classes, after the case was dropped.
Law enforcement has said Cyrus' murder is suspected to be a domestic violence issue, but the Sheriff's Office has not said whether abuse is thought to be a factor.