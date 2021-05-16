Shots were fired near a Tigerland bar early Saturday morning, where police were called to break up a fight, but nobody was injured by the gunfire, a Baton Rouge Police spokesperson said.
Police are continuing to investigate the incident that happened shortly after midnight at Fred's Bar and Grill at 1184 Bob Pettit Blvd., Sgt. Don Coppola Jr., police spokesman, said.
"We responded to a fight in and around the bar," Coppola said. "As officers were arriving, people were leaving and shots could be heard."
Coppola said the shots were fired from across the street from Fred's Bar and Grill.
A person injured in the fight at the bar was brought to the hospital for treatment, Coppola said.