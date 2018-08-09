Authorities arrested at least four people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Wednesday and noon Thursday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Michael Freiberger, 38, 1749 Tallwood Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and possession of alcoholic beverage in vehicle.
- Andrew Holmes, 44, 18450 Cottonwood, Livingston, second-offense DWI and reckless operation.
- Samuel Leyrer, 29, 16846 Weyanoke Drive, Zachary, third-offense DWI, headlamps required at night and inclement weather, license plate required and inspection sticker.
- Andrew Mingo, 24, 17227 General Pickett Ave., Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI.