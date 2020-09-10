Police have identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed Wednesday night following a hit-and-run accident in Baton Rouge.

44-year-old Chelvis Maiden, of Zachary, was struck by a passing vehicle while walking on the side of the roadway on Elm Drive around 8 p.m., according to spokesperson Sgt. Don Coppola Jr.

Police say the driver of the vehicle made "no attempt to stop or render aid" after hitting Maiden, who died at the scene.

The vehicle is believed to be a dark color, Coppola said.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact BRPD at (225) 389-7819 or call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.