Authorities have identified the young man investigators believe was shot to death and then dumped in an Iberville Parish sugarcane field not far from Interstate 10 early New Years Day.

Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi announced Tuesday morning that the victim was Travis D. Smart, 28, of Baton Rouge.

Authorities started investigating Smart's death after a caller discovered his body around 5:30 a.m. Monday off Sidney Road in Rosedale — just over a mile north of the interstate at the Grosse Tete exit.

Investigators believe someone pulled off the road and pushed Smart's body out of a vehicle about 20 feet into the field before turning around and heading back toward the interstate. Tire tracks were clearly visible leading from the road to the spot where the body was discovered.

The victim had no identification on him but authorities released photos of his tattoos Monday in hopes someone would see them and help identify the body.

Stassi said Tuesday that investigators had received tips based on the tattoos and had confirmed them with fingerprints.

The sheriff said it appears the man died from gunshot injuries, though an autopsy has not been performed.

He said it's unclear when exactly the shooting occurred. But investigators are certain Smart was killed somewhere other than the field where he was found.