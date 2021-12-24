A stove-sparked house fire displaced a family of six in Baton Rouge on Christmas Eve, though officials say no one was hurt.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department says it responded within six minutes to a 3:18 a.m. call about a fire in the 2300 block of Rhodes Avenue, a residential neighborhood by Belfair Elementary School.
Firefighters say they showed up to find flames coming from two windows in the single-story home, and an adult and five children who managed to make it out safely.
Once they made their way inside the single-story house, firefighters say they found the kitchen ablaze.
“They knocked the fire down before it could spread to the rest of the home,” officials wrote in a summary of the incident.
With help from seven units, four pumpers and one ladder, firefighters say they brought the blaze under control within 22 minutes of arriving.
BRFD says the fire started from something left on the stove.
In addition to the charred kitchen, officials say the rest of the home was badly marred by smoke and water, causing about $120,000 in property damage.
Officials say the displaced family will be staying with a relative.