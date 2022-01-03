An Albany reserve officer was arrested Monday after a woman reported he touched her inappropriately while giving her a ride in his personal vehicle, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said.
According to Sheriff Jason Ard, the victim told detectives she accepted a ride to work from a uniformed officer, identified as 71-year-old Thomas Cutri, Jr., while he was traveling in his personal vehicle just outside Albany town limits Jan. 2.
Once inside the car, the victim said Cutri touched her inappropriately.
Albany Police Chief Boyd Wild confirmed Cutri has worked as a reserve officer for Albany Police Department since 2019.
"This type of behavior will not be tolerated," Wild said. "Cutri, Jr. is no longer serving as a reserve Albany Police Officer. I offer the complete cooperation of the Albany PD in this ongoing investigation."
Cutri was processed into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on one count of sexual battery and one count of malfeasance in office and is being held on $35,000 bond.