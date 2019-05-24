East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Deputies have identified three people who allegedly stole high-end lawn equipment from Home Depot and Lowe's locations across south Louisiana.
Fredricka Jackson, 28, and Mark Seymore, 31, were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish prison Friday on multiple counts of theft spanning several parishes. Nathaniel Vessel, 34, was booked May 15 on a number of counts, including theft.
EBRSO spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks said an employee of Home Depot reached out to detectives in early April and notified them two men and one woman had been stealing “high-end lawn equipment,” such as pressure washers, trimmers, blowers and edgers, at various store locations in East Baton Rouge Parish.
The employee told detectives the suspects had used a U-Haul to travel from Lake Charles to Hammond while hitting different locations to steal equipment.
Detectives then reached out to the area manager at Lowe's and discovered the suspects had stolen lawn equipment from local stores as well.
Law enforcement agencies across several parishes reported the following totals for stolen property in each store location:
• Lake Charles Police Department- Advised that the theft value from the Home Depot in Lake Charles was $1,957
• Denham Springs Police Department- Advised that the theft value from the Home Depot in Denham Springs was $1016
• Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office- Advised that the value from their parish was $1000.
• Hammond Police Department- Advised that the theft value from the Home Depot in Hammond was $1,416
• Lowe's (EBR Parish)- Advised that the total value of that the suspects were responsible for was $17,491.
• Home Depot (EBR Parish)- Advised that the total value that the suspects were responsible for was $12,832.
Hicks said the suspects are responsible for $35,782 worth of stolen items at this time. Other parishes and departments are currently investigating the thefts.