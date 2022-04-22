Baton Rouge police are investigating a reported "shooting of an individual" at Broadmoor Plantation Apartments Friday evening, BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said.
No more details were immediately available.
This is a developing story.
Baton Rouge police are investigating a reported "shooting of an individual" at Broadmoor Plantation Apartments Friday evening, BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said.
No more details were immediately available.
This is a developing story.
Email Elyse Carmosino at ecarmosino@theadvocate.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Purchases made via links on our site may earn us an affiliate commission