New Orleans police stock

File photo of police lights (iStockPhoto)

 File photo

Baton Rouge police are investigating a reported "shooting of an individual" at Broadmoor Plantation Apartments Friday evening, BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said. 

No more details were immediately available. 

This is a developing story. 

Email Elyse Carmosino at ecarmosino@theadvocate.com.