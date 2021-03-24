A woman was arrested in connection with a vehicle fire that happened over two years ago in Baton Rouge, the Baton Rouge Fire Department said Wednesday.

On January 23, 2019, firefighters responded to a vehicle fire in the 4900 block of Bradley Steet. Homeowners were trying to put the fire out by the time firefighters arrived, BRFD said.

After extinguishing the fire, officials suspected it was an arson.

On Wednesday, authorities arrested Nakeya White, 42. She was charged with five counts of aggravated arson.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office and the Zachary Police Department were also involved in the arrest.