The Baton Rouge police union vice president who recently won his job back after being fired for doing a media interview last year resigned from the department Tuesday morning.

Cpl. Siya Creel announced his resignation in a letter to BRPD leadership that cites "continued hostile work force conditions, harassment and attacks" against him. Creel has repeatedly claimed — both in court filings and elsewhere — that he faced retaliation for speaking out on behalf of union membership.

The interview that cost him his job focused on a union billboard campaign criticizing the chief and his administration and bemoaning the high murder rate plaguing Baton Rouge.

After Creel appealed his termination, the Baton Rouge Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board held a hearing April 26, which lasted 14 hours and ended after 1 a.m. the following day. Board members ultimately voted to reinstate Creel but issue him an 87-day unpaid suspension.

After 14-hour civil service hearing ends in 'spirit of compromise,' BRPD union VP gets job back After months of escalating conflicts between the Baton Rouge police chief and BRPD union leaders, the two parties engaged in yet another publi…

That decision allowed him to recently return to work and receive a few months of back pay. Creel declined to provide details Tuesday morning about the alleged harassment and attacks levied against him since his return.

Before the chief fired him and then grudgingly took him back, Creel sued the department claiming his free speech rights were violated when his superiors opened an internal investigation against him. He later argued in court filings that his termination was retaliatory, citing numerous examples of other union leaders giving media interviews to discuss union business and facing no repercussions.

That case is ongoing in federal court.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

In feud between BRPD chief and union leaders, federal judge refuses to undo officer's firing A dispute between the Baton Rouge police chief and the BRPD union vice president filled almost seven hours with sprawling and often convoluted…

Chief Murphy Paul said during the April appeal hearing that Creel was fired because he represented the department in a negative light when speaking with former local television reporter Kiran Chawla, who included parts of the interview in a segment she posted to her YouTube page. Creel did not receive permission from the chief to give the interview, in which he was wearing his badge and gun.

The billboards caused a stir when they first appeared several months ago — warning drivers to enter Baton Rouge "at your own risk" because of the high murder rate, among other messages — and the fallout continues.

Union leaders have long claimed that Paul will throw his officers "under the bus" to avoid public criticism. One of the billboards, located a short distance from department headquarters, said as much: "Defend the badge, not the criminal." More recent billboard messages include "Save Creel" and "We Stand With Creel."

BRPD chief says firing of union vice president was not 'motivated by personal vendettas' A public showdown between the Baton Rouge police chief and BRPD union vice president has flared up again, this time over whether the officer, …

His resignation marks an unexpected twist in a long saga punctuated by repeated public battles between Paul and the union leadership.

The marathon appeal hearing, however, resulted in a rare moment of unity when Creel apologized to everyone in the room and Paul said he hoped they could work together. Creel also said he wanted to stay on the force but would likely step down from his union leadership position.