A woman was robbed at gunpoint of her car early Friday outside an apartment complex near LSU that caters to students, Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said.
Coppola said the carjacking occurred sometime before 4:45 a.m. in the parking lot of the Wildwood apartment complex at 5959 Burbank Drive, Coppola said.
It was unclear if the woman was an LSU student, but the apartment complex does primarily house students, according to its website.
Coppola said police are investigating the incident.