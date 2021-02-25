Police say one person is in custody following a high speed chase that ended on Interstate 49.
Television station KATC in Lafayette reported a female driver has been taken into custody, and several police units have been damaged as a result of the crash involving a suspected stolen vehicle. Television station WBRZ said police identified the woman as Rebekah Amber Ndubusisi, 27, of Baton Rouge.
WBRZ said the chase entered Lafayette Parish for a time, before returning to St. Landry Parish, and that it ended in Opelousas. Authorities believe the car had been taken from a body shop in Opelousas where it was being detailed.