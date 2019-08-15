A fired Baton Rouge police officer is appealing his recent termination from the department, which was announced last month after the cop was caught on video repeatedly punching a bloodied man in the face outside a Tigerland bar.

An internal investigation found that officer Marshall McDermitt violated the department's policies on use of force, truthfulness, conduct unbecoming, carrying out orders and falsification of documents during that incident.

The local civil service board, which reviews discipline decisions for Baton Rouge police and firefighters, on Thursday agreed to schedule an appeal hearing for McDermitt for its Nov. 21 meeting. The board will consider then whether to uphold or overturn the officer's termination. The board could also vacate the chief's ruling and issue modified discipline.

McDermitt, 27, had served with the department for two years in its uniform patrol division.

Video of the Tigerland incident shows him punching the man numerous times during an arrest. The man was later issued a misdemeanor summons for disturbing the peace through intoxication, resisting an officer and battery on an officer, but was not booked into jail.

McDermitt was also suspended for two days last year for repeatedly using profanity during interactions with the public. Internal affairs investigators had reviewed hours of body camera footage from 2017 and 2018 and found multiple instances when McDermitt was not professional.

That internal investigation was launched after East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore III filed a complaint based on McDermitt's behavior when he responded to a call about a vehicle that wouldn't stop, then chased the driver while yelling profanities and then appearing to celebrate having used his taser on the suspect. In addition to the suspension, he was ordered to take classes focused on improving his interactions with the public.

Department officials said McDermitt was recently being monitored under an early intervention program since his prior conduct had raised red flags.

His appeal before the Baton Rouge Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board is one of several recently filed by city police officers — what appears to be an uptick in cops dissatisfied with the discipline they're receiving from Chief Murphy Paul and his administration.

