Overnight violence left two people injured Wednesday morning after police responded to reports of a shooting and a stabbing within an hour of each other late Tuesday.
Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said the stabbing occurred around 11 p.m. in the 1500 block of Heron Street, which is off Scotland Avenue just north of Interstate 110 in Scotlandville. A male victim was hospitalized, but the extent of his injuries isn't known.
Coppola said the shooting occurred around 11:40 p.m. in the 3300 block of Monterrey Drive south of Greenwell Springs Road. He said a male victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries in that incident.
Police later responded to a residential fire that killed one person, also in Scotlandville, early Wednesday.
Coppola said the incidents are not believed to be connected.
No additional information was immediately available.