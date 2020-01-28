A Denham Springs man was killed early Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Walker, State Police reported.
32-year-old Michael Hankins was driving along Walker Road North around 4 a.m. in a Honda Civic when he crossed the centerline into the opposing lane and struck a Chevrolet Silverado head-on, according to State Police spokesman Trooper Taylor Scrantz.
Though Hankins was properly restrained at the time of the crash, he was seriously injured and later died at the hospital. The driver of the Chevrolet was also properly restrained and suffered serious injuries. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Scrantz said impairment is unknown but that toxicology samples were taken from both drivers for analysis. The investigation remains open, Scrantz reported.