A cow was spotted roaming loose on LSU's campus Saturday morning, according to social media posts from students. 

LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard confirmed the animal escaped from a 4H show taking place at nearby Parker Coliseum. He added that campus police were working with the cow's owners to get it corralled and returned. 

It's unclear how long the cow had been loose for before it was spotted. 

