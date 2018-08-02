GONZALES — A former City of Gonzales employee was arrested Monday after authorities found he had been using a company gas card for personal use, racking up more than $2,000 in illegal charges last year.
Jermoin Harrell, 28, was booked into Ascension Parish jail on theft counts, according to a news release Thursday morning from the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office.
The man was terminated from his position with the Gonzales Department of Public Works in October 2017 for unrelated reasons, the Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies began investigating Harrell after the public works department reported someone had been using a fuel card belonging to the city for personal use, starting in May 2017, according to the release.
Detectives found that Harrell had spent $2,200 at various Ascension Parish gas stations, Sheriff Jeff Wiley said in the release.
Harrell, of 11211 Emile Jackson Road, Gonzales, was booked into jail Monday and released on $2,500 bond.