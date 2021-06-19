At least two people are dead and three more injured after a shooting at a bar on Florida Boulevard around 2 a.m. Saturday, according to Baton Rouge Police.
The shooting took place at Capital Park Bar and Grill around closing time early Saturday morning, Baton Rouge Police spokesperson Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said. The business is just west of Florida's intersection with Lobdell Boulevard, across the street from the Bon Carré Business Center.
BRPD are still working to determined victims' names and what caused the shooting, McKneely said. Police believe more than one gunman was involved, but no motive was immediately available.
A similar situation unfolded in June 2019 at the same location, formerly a nightclub called the Stadium Ultralounge & Bar. Seven people were injured in a shooting in the early hours of the morning after a fight escalated and gunshots were exchanged.
The location at 7132 Florida Boulevard has been at least five different bars since 2008. The nightclub is operating in what was once a fast food outlet.
This is a developing story. Check theadvocate.com for updates.
James Finn, who writes for The Advocate as a Report For America corps member, contributed to this report.