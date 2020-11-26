sirens stock police lights

File photo

Baton Rouge police are investigating two separate Thanksgiving day shootings that each left one person injured.

The second victim is a juvenile, and both received injuries that are believed to be non-life threatening, Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said.

The first shooting was reported around noon in the 5400 block of Ritterman Avenue, which is a residential street between North Foster Drive and North Ardenwood Drive.

The second was reported around 4 p.m. in the 2300 block of Pawnee Street near Plank Road and the Interstate 110 overpass. The juvenile victim in that case is expected to survive their injuries, Coppola said.

Compiled from staff reports. To contact a crime reporter at The Advocate, email policereporters@theadvocate.com or call (225) 388-0369.

View comments