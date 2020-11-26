Baton Rouge police are investigating two separate Thanksgiving day shootings that each left one person injured.
The second victim is a juvenile, and both received injuries that are believed to be non-life threatening, Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said.
The first shooting was reported around noon in the 5400 block of Ritterman Avenue, which is a residential street between North Foster Drive and North Ardenwood Drive.
The second was reported around 4 p.m. in the 2300 block of Pawnee Street near Plank Road and the Interstate 110 overpass. The juvenile victim in that case is expected to survive their injuries, Coppola said.