A Jackson woman died in a two vehicle crash Sunday afternoon on U.S. 61 in West Feliciana Parish, State Police reported.
Adele Goldsby, 79, was a passenger in a 2008 Toyota Highlander that was being driven by Daniel Goldsby, also 79, when the crash occurred shortly after 2 p.m. on U.S. 61 at La. 965, State Police said.
An initial investigation found that Goldsby, who was traveling southbound, made a left hand turn in front of a northbound vehicle that struck the Toyota on the passenger's side, State Police said.
Adele Goldsby, who was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene, State Police said.
Daniel Goldsby Jr. was also unrestrained at the time of the crash and sustained serious injuries and was was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
The driver and passenger of the other vehicle, a 2002 Toyota Camry, were properly restrained and sustained moderate injuries. They were also transported to a local hospital for treatment, State Police said.