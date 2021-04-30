The man shot to death on Gayosa Street Thursday afternoon has been identified as 21-year-old Raychard Flowers, Baton Rouge police said Friday.
The shooting was reported around 3:50 p.m. in the 2600 block of Gayosa, a residential neighborhood a block north of North Street. Flowers was pronounced dead at the scene, BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said in a news release.
First responders removed Flowers from inside a house, though evidence markers in the yard suggested the shooting started outside. His friends and family were seen already demanding justice, calling out to officers on the scene in desperate attempts to ensure the killer gets caught.
The shooting marked the fifth homicide within the past week across East Baton Rouge Parish, where the murder rate broke all previous records in 2020 and shows no sign of slowing this year.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the BRPD's violent crimes unit at 225-389-4869 or Crimestoppers at 225-344-7867.
The Advocate staff reporter Lea Skene contributed to this report.