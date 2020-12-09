A St. Francisville man has been arrested in a fatal shooting last month, Baton Rouge Police said Wednesday.
Derrick Sims, Jr., 20, was pronounced dead Nov. 2 after a man was found shot to death Baton Rouge's Howell Park neighborhood.
Baton Rouge police responded to the area of Frey Street and Dougherty Drive, which is just south of Howell Community Park off Winbourne Avenue. Officers found Sims suffering from gunshot wounds. He later died from his injuries
Davon Harris, 21, was taken into custody Wednesday by the U.S. Marshals Task Force and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, according to BRPD spokesperson Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. He was booked on one count of first-degree murder.