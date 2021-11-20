A 38-year-old man died early Saturday in a crash on La. 10 in Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana State Police say.
According to investigators, Frederick Varnado was traveling eastbound along the highway by Roseland in a 2000 Toyota 4Runner when he veered off the road, through a ditch and into a tree.
Varnado, who was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, was declared dead at the scene.
Troopers say investigators suspected Varnado may have been intoxicated at the time of the crash, and a toxicology sample from Varnado was taken for analysis.
In announcing the crash, LSP stressed the importance of safe decisions behind the wheel, including waring a seatbelt, never driving impaired and avoiding distractions.