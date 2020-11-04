A Baton Rouge man was arrested in the death of a woman found suffering from gunshot wounds behind an apartment complex on Monday, police said.
The shooting took place on Monday around 6:30 p.m. at 1251 N. Ardenwood Drive, according to BRPD spokesperson Sgt. Don Coppola Jr.
Alexis Griffin, 26, died at the scene from gunshot wounds. Baton Rouge Police detectives, assisted by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, arrested Joshua Matthews, 37, who lived at the same complex where Griffin was discovered.
Griffin is the second person to be killed in a shooting at the N. Ardenwood complex in recent weeks. Brandon Chatman, 25, was shot to death on Oct. 16 at the same location.
Matthews was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on second-degree murder.