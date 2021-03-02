Several of the highest ranking detectives in the BRPD narcotics division are being reassigned to other positions within the department after two of their subordinates were arrested in recent weeks, one for purchasing stolen property and the other for dealing drugs.

This major restructuring raises significant questions about the future of the division itself, which has come under scrutiny as department leaders seek to determine whether widespread corruption is afoot.

A department spokesman confirmed the transfers Tuesday afternoon. The following four supervisors have been transferred out of the narcotics division and into uniform patrol: Lt. Jeff Pittman, Sgt. Shane Mouch, Sgt. Drew White and Sgt. Seth Sinclair.

Prior to the changes, the BRPD narcotics division included 12 officers. Now six of them have either been arrested or transferred elsewhere.

Department officials declined to comment on what the future holds for the division.

1 BRPD officer arrested for stolen property, another for drug dealing: How the cases are connected When investigators with the Baton Rouge Police Department found evidence that a narcotics officer had purchased stolen electronics several wee…

News of alleged misconduct started surfacing several weeks ago when BRPD investigators found evidence that a narcotics officer had purchased stolen electronics. He was issued a misdemeanor summons and questioned about his actions.

The officer, Cpl. Jeremiah Ardoin, tipped off investigators to even more serious misconduct inside the department, allegations that resulted in the arrest last week of Cpl. Jason Acree. He was booked into jail Friday night, accused of stealing drugs seized as evidence and giving them to a friend. He faces one count each of possession with intent to distribute marijuana and malfeasance in office.

Officials have released few details about the circumstances of the case, and the ongoing investigations involving the narcotics division.

Federal investigators were contacted about the misconduct allegations, but a BRPD spokesman was unable to say last week whether that led to a formal probe. Federal officials declined to comment.

BRPD narcotics officer arrested for dealing drugs after investigation into 'police corruption' A narcotics officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department was booked into jail Friday night, accused of stealing drugs seized as evidence and…

According to his arrest warrant, another officer witnessed Acree stealing marijuana that had been seized as evidence during a recent narcotics investigation. When the other officer confronted Acree, he said he planned to give the drugs to his friend, according to the warrant.

That other officer is Ardoin, sources told The Advocate.

Detectives then searched the home of the friend who allegedly received the drugs from Acree, and the friend admitted to police that Acree had brought him marijuana and THC vape pens on several occasions for his personal use, according to the warrant. The friend said he knew Acree was a narcotics officer but was unaware of where the drugs were coming from, the warrant says.

Ardoin offered up the information about Acree while facing scrutiny for his own actions. He was issued a misdemeanor summons in December for illegal possession of stolen things. The relatively minor charge, which refers to any items valued below $1,000, allowed him to avoid being booked into jail and instead sign the summons promising to appear later in court.

It remains unclear whether either Ardoin or Acree presented investigators with evidence of more widespread misconduct within the narcotics division.