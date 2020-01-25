A three-year-old boy who was shot in the 1900 block of Birch Street near Memorial Stadium has died from his injuries, according to Baton Rouge police.

"The child has succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital," Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola told The Advocate. "Additional information will be forthcoming as it becomes available."

It was not immediately clear if the shooting was accidental.

The child was shot just before noon Saturday, making it the second juvenile injured in Baton Rouge gun violence during the past two days after a shooting at the Super 8 Motel on Rieger Road late Friday afternoon. The victim in that incident was estimated to be about 5 years old and was shot in the hand, authorities said.

+4 Three-year-old boy in critical condition after shooting in neighborhood north of Memorial Stadium A three-year-old boy was reportedly shot shortly before noon Saturday in a neighborhood just north of Baton Rouge's Memorial Stadium.

Birch Street is a residential road off Scenic Highway just north of Memorial Stadium and west of Interstate 110.

Police officers stood in the road before the teal and cream house roped off by police tape, murmuring to each other while two woman sat on the steps of the front porch, holding each other and sobbing. Neighbors lingered in yards, watching the women silently while several children scampered along the perimeter of the tape.

In the front yard, a stroller could be seen parked beside a small white car and various toys littered the grass or driveway — a bike helmet, a red play truck. A baby carrier rested on the porch, empty.

Like several other houses on the street, a string of unlit twinkle lights was still draped along the eaves, a remnant of Christmas.

One neighbor called the child who lived there "a beautiful little boy," who was always waving and saying, "Hi, neighbor!"

Neighbors said the street was usually quiet, home to retirees and families. Some residents have lived there for upwards of 30 years, while others have moved in and out. One neighbor said several drug houses popped up along the block at one time, but lately it had been a more subdued area.

When investigators finally emerged from the house carrying cameras and yellow folders, the officers standing in the road removed the police tape, releasing a stream of loved ones who had arrived to comfort the family. From inside the house, wailing could be heard; some people exited the front door moments later to lean against cars, shake their heads and wipe their eyes.

This is a developing story.