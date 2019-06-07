The family of a 14-year-old Brusly Middle School student that was seen slammed to the ground Brusly Police Department officer has settled a lawsuit with the school district, according to a WBRZ report.

The settlement details were not available.

The boy's grandmother, Doris Snearl, claimed in the suit that Officer Anthony "Kip" Dupre had no reasonable grounds to physically restrain the boy nor to slam him to the floor in the principal's office during an encounter Oct. 5. She claims the child has special needs and that both police and the school failed their duty of care.

Dupre and another officer, Dan Cipriano, both 46, were indicted by a West Baton Rouge Parish grand jury in December. Dupre was charged with one count of malfeasance in office and Cipriano one count of misdemeanor battery. Both men resigned in November before they were charged.

