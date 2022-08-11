A Baton Rouge man was arrested after sending nude pictures of himself to underage girls and sharing sexually explicit images involving animals and minors over Instagram, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said Thursday.
Travis Arseneault, 23, was taken into custody after a joint investigation among the sheriff's office, Louisiana State Police, the Department of Homeland Security and the Louisiana Cyber Crime investigations unit found that he sent nude images to teenage girls through the Instagram account arseneaultlawnservices, even after the girls told him they were underage, the sheriff's office said.
According to an affidavit, investigators also found that Arseneault had shared six videos of young children being sexually abused by adults and three videos of a female juvenile engaging in sexual contact with a dog.
During a conversation with one of the girls over the app, Arseneault allegedly admitted to also engaging in sexual contact with his own dog, the affidavit continues.
He was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on six counts of pornography involving juveniles, five counts of computer-aided solicitation of a minor and three counts of sexual abuse of an animal.