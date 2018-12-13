The 18-year-old son of Alton Sterling is accused of raping an 8-year-old boy while he was babysitting the child last weekend, according to Baton Rouge Police.
Cameron Sterling is accused of taking the child into a bedroom, locking the door and then raping the child, according to his arrest warrant.
The mother of the 8-year-old asked Cameron Sterling what had occurred, but the 18-year-old denied anything happened, the warrant says. However, he told her that he had some type of episode at the time, according to the warrant.
Sterling was booked into Parish Prison on a count of first-degree rape.
Alton Sterling was shot dead in an encounter with two white Baton Rouge police officers in 2016, after complaint that the 37-year-old black man brandished a firearm outside a convenience store on North Foster Drive. Part of the interaction, including the fatal shooting, was caught on video and shared on social media, triggering weeks of protests in the capital city and nationwide.