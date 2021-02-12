During a recent walk in Baton Rouge's Garden District neighborhood, Jim Engster was approached by a man who pointed a gun at his head and swiped his belongings, Engster told WBRZ-TV.
The president of the Louisiana Radio Network and host of "Talk Louisiana" on WRFK-FM recalled the robber coming up from his side and demanding his wallet and cell phone.
"It all happened so fast," he said. "There wasn't any time to get nervous or anxious. It just happened."
Engster said he wasn't hurt and won't "quit living my life."
"But I'm fully aware that we live in a violent community," he said. "This can strike at any place at any time."