A new report shows East Baton Rouge Parish saw 36 domestic violence-related killings in 2021 — a grim record that dwarfs the numbers from previous years.
In a report released Monday, District Attorney Hillar Moore III reviewed the data behind the deaths and noted potential factors that have exacerbated the violence.
The spike in killings follows a trend that began in the early months of the pandemic when victims and abusers alike were confined to their homes and violence could flourish unchecked behind closed doors.
Twenty-three of last year's killings involved intimate partners, according to the report. Twelve women and 24 men died.
"Domestic and dating violence often has tendrils of violence that reach to those surrounding intimate partners," the report says. "Family, friends, and police officers often find themselves the victim of violence and homicide when domestic and dating violence erupt."
The report also notes the vast number of protective orders filed: 1200 for a parish that usually sees 300 per year.
Even as the Baton Rouge Police Department made over 2,000 domestic violence arrests last year, most of the abusers involved in the killings were not known to law enforcement or prosecutors.
Those experiencing domestic abuse can contact the statewide Louisiana Domestic Violence Hotline at (888) 411-1333 or The National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.
