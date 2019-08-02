A Red Dot Storage manager was arrested after authorities say she stole property from units in both Livingston and East Baton Rouge parishes, East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office spokesman Col. Bryan White said.
Detectives with both the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office and the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted a joint investigation Thursday into burglaries of multiple storage units at Red Dot facilities in both parishes, according to White.
Amber Fowler was arrested and has been placed in custody at the Livingston Parish Detention Center. She has multiple charges pending in East Baton Rouge Parish.
White said during the investigation detectives were able to recover stolen property.