Authorities on Sunday identified the 26-year-old woman who was fatally shot in a car in St. Gabriel that also critically injured the vehicle's driver, authorities said.
The shooting happened after 9:30 p.m. along LSU Ag Road off of Highway 30, according to St. Gabriel Police.
The vehicle's passenger, Aleysia Maynor, 26, of Atlanta, suffered fatal injuries. The driver, a 28-year-old Baton Rouge man, remained in critical condition Sunday afternoon after suffering multiple gunshot wounds.
St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau said investigators aren't sure what prompted the shooting, which happened on a dark rural road.
Police haven't made any arrests as they continued to investigate Sunday.