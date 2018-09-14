A family of seven was displaced Friday after an early morning grease fire in their Gardere apartment, said St. George Fire Department spokesman Eldon Ledoux.
Firefighters responded about 8 a.m. Friday to a fire at 8147 Keel Avenue coming from the stove in the apartment, Ledoux said. The fire was contained in the kitchen, but smoke damaged the entire apartment ,he said. Utilities were cut from the apartment.
The family had all safely evacuated the home before firefighters arrived, but the three adults and four children will not be able to return home, Ledoux said. He said the Red Cross was called to help them recover.
Ledoux said the fire was ruled an accident.