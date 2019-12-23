A work release inmate who walked off his job in Baton Rouge in November was arrested nearly a month later in Evangeline Parish, booking records show.
Joseph James Fuselier, 27, left his work on Highland Road in the early morning hours of Nov. 24 before his arrest Sunday in Mamou, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.
Deputies arrested him after he allegedly broke in to a building in Mamou, KLFY TV reported.
Fuselier was booked into the Evangeline Parish jail in Ville Platte on suspicion of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling and possession of stolen items, according to parish records.
He had been serving a burglary conviction before he walked off his work site in Baton Rouge.