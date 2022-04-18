Cathy Toliver’s voice broke, sweat beading on her forehead in the sweltering church parking lot, as she pleaded for an end to rampant gun violence that claimed her toddler grandson’s life.
“I am angry! I am furious! I am outraged,” she screamed to some 100 people who gathered at Morning Star Baptist Church to mourn the little boy’s death.
“You killed my baby,” she said, “and for what?”
The crowd murmured and exclaimed in response, sounds of fury and fatigue over yet another casualty of rampant — and, sometimes, random — firearm killings that have soared in Baton Rouge in the past two years.
It was just a few days after Tye Toliver, Cathy’s daughter, moved her three young kids into a new house on Fairfields Avenue when someone unleashed a volley of bullets along their block last Tuesday night. As Devin Page Jr. and his 1-year-old sister lay sleeping in their street-facing bedroom, a bullet pierced their bedroom window, striking the little boy in the head.
Devin died instantly. Police have not announced an arrest in the killing, but said the house was not the shooter's intended target.
At a vigil and balloon release Saturday, relatives remembered Devin’s bright, bubbly personality. Organizers beseeched authorities to bring the shooter to justice. But the most persistent calls from those gathered in the muggy spring heat were for people in East Baton Rouge to lay down their guns — weapons that accounted for 29 of the 33 homicides in the city-parish in 2022, Advocate records show.
“We ought to be tired of this. We ought to want to take our streets back,” Eugene Collins, president of the Baton Rouge NAACP, told the crowd. “Until we do better, we’re going to be standing here, releasing balloons, over and over again.”
For two years, city leaders have tried and failed to quell deadly violence unfolding at record rates. The trend took shape in early 2020 and escalated in 2021, here and elsewhere, as communities buckled under a rollercoaster of coronavirus cases, pandemic-induced isolation, fluctuating economic restrictions, strained community-police relations after George Floyd’s killing and a growing pandemic death toll.
Last Tuesday’s homicide struck a chord. East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome appeared to choke back tears in acknowledging Devin’s killing last week, and called for a “week of peace” beginning on Good Friday and running through the Easter holiday.
Still, guns wreaked havoc through the weekend, as a mother shot two of her children by accident, sending them to the hospital and leading to an hours-long standoff with Baton Rouge Police.
Devin’s father, Devin Page Sr., traveled to the Alabama coast for a vacation with his kids and current wife last Tuesday. Just as he arrived in Mobile, he got a call from Tye, his former partner, saying that little Devin had been shot.
He turned around right away, he said in an interview.
Since then, the hardest thing to wrap his mind around has been the apparent recklessness with which his son’s killers wielded deadly weapons on that residential street in the Fairfields neighborhood.
“No one knows what it’s like to have to bury your own child,” he said.
Young people have died at higher rates in 2022 compared to two previous years of soaring homicides in Baton Rouge, according to Advocate data. Twelve people younger than 20 have been killed since January in the city-parish — including four children younger than 5 — compared to five at the same point last year. All three other toddler-age homicide victims died due to domestic violence.
Devin Jr.’s death appeared to be the year’s first where a child was killed at random, according to police accounts, though indiscriminate deaths have happened throughout the two-year homicide surge, as people get caught in gunfire stemming from arguments or attempts at retaliation from earlier disputes.
Described by his parents as a “hip baby” who was fiercely protective of his little sister, little Devin had started preschool just days before his killing.
“Everybody loved him,” said his mother, Tye Toliver. “He would surprise people with the intelligent things that would come out of his mouth.”
In the weeks ahead, his family plans to organize in hopes of saving people from future gun violence — an effort Cathy Toliver likened to battling a house fire.
“I may not be able to save all of the people in the burning building,” she told the crowd, “but I guarantee you, I’m going to get some.”