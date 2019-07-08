At least 11 computers and three overhead projectors were stolen from Central Private School early Saturday, and the school says the suspect was caught on a security camera.
The incident occurred between midnight and 1 a.m. with several buildings on campus, located at 12801 Centerra Court in the city of Central, sustaining damage from the incident. The equipment was reportedly pulled up through the ceilings.
The school is asking for assistance from the public to identify the suspect, whose face can clearly be seen in the footage.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office at 389-5064.