Authorities book 5 on suspicion of DWI
Authorities arrested at least five people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish, booking them into Parish Prison between noon Friday and noon Saturday, records show.
Those booked and the counts against them are:
- Laurie Blount, 56, 8568 Pecue Lane, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI.
- Madison Bussey, 22, 247 Chauff St., Houma, first-offense DWI, reckless operation of a vehicle, improper lane usage, resisting an officer, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, drinking in motor vehicle and misrepresentation during booking.
- Cole Brignac, 20, 2134 Stonehenge Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and blocking an intersection.
- Blaze Martinez, 32, 40116 Rebecca Lane, Prairieville, second-offense DWI, possession of alcoholic beverage in vehicle and fugitive from justice.
- Fredrick Johnson, 34, 163 Chatsworth St., Baton Rouge, third-offense DWI, registration required in vehicle, insurance required, driver's license required and misrepresentation during booking.