A 16-year-old who escaped three different Louisiana juvenile facilities in as many months has been arrested again, Pointe Coupee Sheriff René Thibodeaux said Sunday afternoon.
Damarion Simmons, of New Roads, broke out of a detention facility in St. Martin Parish around 7 p.m. Wednesday with another 16-year-old. They stole three guns and a pickup truck in St. Martinville, then drove to New Roads to part ways, Thibodeaux said.
The other teen, Brenden Hebert, was caught Saturday. Simmons was found on Parent Street in New Roads, Thibodeaux said.
Before his latest escape, Simmons broke out of the Acadiana Center for Youth with another person on Dec. 11 and the Bridge City Juvenile Detention Center with three others on Nov. 21.
During his previous escape, Thibodeaux estimated Simmons broke into up to 30 cars before he was apprehended in New Roads Jan. 8.
A Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice spokesperson said Saturday that human error played a role in the most recent escape, and said discipline will be taken after a full investigation is complete.