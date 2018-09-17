A Baton Rouge man was arrested Monday after police said he sexually battered a teenage girl who had escaped from a group home in East Baton Rouge Parish.
Harold Horton, 36, was driving on the evening of July 10 when he stopped two girls who were walking not far from the group home, according to his arrest warrant issued by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office. The girls asked him for a ride to a Walmart and Horton drove them there, then made a few other stops before taking them to his house.
Horton then told the girls they could take a shower, according to the warrant. He later began pressuring the victim to remove her clothing and gave each girl half a pill, which he told them was Xanax, and marijuana to smoke, deputies said.
Horton removed his clothes and sexually battered the victim, the warrant says. The girls told deputies they then ran out of the house.
The victim showed detectives where Horton lived and identified the vehicle he was driving when he picked the girls up, which was sitting in the driveway. She also identified him in a photographic lineup, the warrant says.
Horton, 12240 Arena Drive, Baton Rouge, was booked into Parish Prison on one count of forcible sexual battery.